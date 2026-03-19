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"As a family physician and podcast host, I think about health information from two sides: what patients need to hear, and how to reach them. The Health Podcast Library bridges that gap. In a landscape full of misinformation, it helps people find credible experts. When patients have access to this information, they walk into any exam room ready to advocate for themselves."

Dr. Bayo Curry-Winchell, MD, MS Health Advocate · Host of Beyond Clinical Walls

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