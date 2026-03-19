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€200m and 20 years: What EU health data projects built, and what EHDS needs next (Henrique Martins)
Nearly €200m, twenty years of EU health data projects. Henrique Martins on what they built and what EHDS needs next. Before the European Health Data Space became law, the EU had already funded two de…
From Dismissed to Diagnosed: Women's Hair Loss Testing, Personalized Treatment, and How to Finally Get Real Answers (Part 3)
Hair loss in women is treatable but only what gets tested gets treated. And most women are tested for almost nothing. In this series finale, Dr. Tara Harding, DNP, FNP-C covers the complete picture: t…
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Dr. Bayo Curry-Winchell, MD, MSHealth Advocate · Host of Beyond Clinical WallsListen to Beyond Clinical Walls
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