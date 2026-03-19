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Faces of Digital Health

€200m and 20 years: What EU health data projects built, and what EHDS needs next (Henrique Martins)

Nearly €200m, twenty years of EU health data projects. Henrique Martins on what they built and what EHDS needs next. Before the European Health Data Space became law, the EU had already funded two de…

Hopeful Hints

From Dismissed to Diagnosed: Women's Hair Loss Testing, Personalized Treatment, and How to Finally Get Real Answers (Part 3)

Hair loss in women is treatable but only what gets tested gets treated. And most women are tested for almost nothing. In this series finale, Dr. Tara Harding, DNP, FNP-C covers the complete picture: t…

Coffee Break: Breaking the Cycle of Bullying in Healthcare, One Cup at a Time

EP. 157: From Bedside to Leadership: What New Nurse Leaders Need to Succeed

Transition to practice doesn’t end when a nurse finishes residency; it happens every time a nurse steps into a new role. In this episode, Dr. Lya M. Cartwright-Stroupe joins Dr. Renee Thompson to disc…

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AAOS Career Podcast
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Achieving Health
OrthoInfo
Stronger After Stroke
Aging Like a Pro
Who the Health Cares? with Prof Michael Sparer

Supporting Shows

Thriving with Addiction with Dr. Jonathan Avery
Healthcare for Humans
Speak Up For Your Health
Hopeful Hints
Faces of Digital Health
Beyond The Paper Gown Podcast
This Just In Radio Show
Coffee Break: Breaking the Cycle of Bullying in Healthcare, One Cup at a Time
HIT Like a Girl Pod: Empowering Women in Health IT
Cuts and Consults